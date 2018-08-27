Campbell County school shooter Bartley arrested for assault

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kenny Bartley (source: Campbell County Jail)

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) - Campbell County school shooter Kenny Bartley was arrested again Monday, this time for aggravated assault with a rubber mallet.

Court documents say Campbell County deputies were called to a home on Imperial Heights Lane in LaFollette on Sunday night. Officers came into contact with Bartley while en route to the home and asked him to accompany them back to the home.

When they arrived, the victim said Bartley and others showed up at the house demanding money. She said she told them to leave several times, but Bartley threatened her and picked up the closest weapon, which happened to be a rubber mallet.

The victim said she was in fear for her life because of previous encounters and threats, so she went to the kitchen and retrieved a Smith and Wesson revolver. She said she never pointed it at Bartley, but kept it pointed at the ground and told him to leave several times.

The victim then said she told Bartley to get on the ground until police arrived, but he then ran off.

Bartley has had a long history of run-ins with the law since being found guilty of reckless homicide in the 2005 shootings at Campbell County High School and released on time served.

His most recent charge was criminal trespassing at the Salvation Army off Broadway in Knoxville. He was given 30 days of unsupervised probation. He was released from jail in 2016 after being sentenced to 10 months for several probation violations following assault charges against his parents.