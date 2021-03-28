Campbell County Schools will be closed on Monday due to road conditions

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County Schools is just one school system that announced it will close on Monday, March 29, due to recent severe weather that hit East Tennessee.

RELATED STORY: Dispatch: Heavy flooding, homes evacuated in Campbell County Sunday morning

The school system announced on social media that it will close on Monday due to hazardous road conditions. The system also announced that all schools scheduled to receive their COVID-19 vaccine that day will be able to get their vaccine at Terry’s Phamarcy in Jacksboro from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30, will remain a virtual day for the following schools.

Jacksboro Elementary, Caryville Elementary, Campbell County High School, Valley View Elementary, LaFollette Elementary and LaFollette Middle.

You can follow the running list of closures across East Tennessee by clicking HERE.