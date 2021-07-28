Campbell County Sheriff asking public to be on lookout for missing 5-year-old from Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 5-year-old boy who has been missing since July 5. The Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that Anthony Seybert was reported missing from Texas by his custodial grandparents. It is believed he could be with his biological parents in Campbell or Anderson County.

Seybert is 3-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 58 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information regarding Seybert’s whereabouts is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

