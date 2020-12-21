Campbell County Sheriff: Pair facing assault charges following stabbing

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are in Campbell County Jail following a stabbing during the weekend.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched Saturday to the 100 block of Beacon Lane in the Morley community for a potential assault. The deputy found a man suffering from two stab wounds.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that Dean Baird and Misty Carr entered the residence and assault the victim. The two fled the scene but were located and arrested. Baird has been charged with aggravated assault. Carr is being charged with aggravated assault by domestic violence. Both are being held without bond.

The two are due back in court Feb. 9.

