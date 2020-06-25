Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 on multiple drug charges

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are facing a multitude of drug charges after the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a pair of search warrants this week.

Kevin Alan Grabow, 35, was booked into jail on charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance on Tuesday. CCSO deputies executed a search warrant at Grabow’s residence at 274 Clear Lake Drive after complaints and overdosing calls spanning six months.

It is the second time a search warrant has been executed for drug use at the residence in the last two months.

The first warrant was issued May 14 after an undercover deputy revealed the sale of a schedule I controlled substance at the residence. More charges are expected from that arrest.

A day later, deputies searched a residence belonging to James K. Alan “Bucky” McCulley, 50 and Aurielle Marie Longmire, 38. A two-month investigation by undercover deputies revealed the sale of schedule II controlled substances and schedule III controlled substances at 183 Easter Lane in LaFollette.

During the execution of the search warrant, schedule I controlled substances and schedule VI controlled substances were recovered, as well as drug paraphernalia.

“Our investigators are in the continuous process of investigating drug offenses and we will continue to execute search warrants, seize currency and property believed to be used in the sale and delivery of illegal activity, and once evidence is gathered, arrest individuals who are engaging in these illegal activities,” Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins said. “We ask that citizens be patient with us as we work through the investigative process. As you can see it takes months of diligent work to complete a thorough investigation.

“We want to ensure that through our investigative process that we collect the evidence needed to put drug dealers in jail rather than continue in a constant cycle of book and release.”

Campbell County residents that are concerned about possible drug activity are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office drug hotline at 423-566-3784.

