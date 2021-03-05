UPDATE: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says missing 72-year-old man has been found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says the previously missing 72-year-old man had been found safe.

The sheriff’s office thanked the public for the assistance.

EARLIER:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Donald Braden, 72, has been missing since Wednesday from the Mountain Lake area of Campbell County. Braden was last seen around 4:30 p.m. when he left his residence without his wallet or phone. According to the Sheriff’s Office Braden could be suffering from dementia.

Braden is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beige Columbia fishing shirt, and blue and gray shoes.

He was driving a 2019 gray Kia Sorento with a Tennessee license plate No. DP49930.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or location is being asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department at 423-566-7446 or 911.