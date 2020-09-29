Campbell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenager.

Alexis Dawn Lashay Gibson was reported missing Sept. 16 from her home on Sun Lane in LaFollette. Gibson is 16 and may be in the Knoxville area. She may also have dyed her hair brown.

If you have information on her whereabouts or see her you are asked to call 911. You can also call the Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.

LATEST STORIES