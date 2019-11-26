Campbell County Sheriff’s Office warning of impersonator phone scam

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of scammers who claim to be with the sheriff’s office and try to get your personal information.

The sheriff’s office says the scammers spoof the department’s fax number and say you have an outstanding warrant or subpoena in your name.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reminds people they will not call you for anything regarding warrants or subpoenas.

If you get a call like this, hang up and remember do not give out your personal information.