KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area will increase camping fees beginning on January 1.

Visitors will see the fees for the Bandy Creek and Blue Heron campgrounds increase. The daily fees at picnic shelters and Blue Heron Overlook Gazebo are also growing. According to a release from the National Park Service, the camping rate has not increased since 2018.

“One hundred percent of the camping fees will provide a vital source of revenue directly related to the operation of Big South Fork NRRA campgrounds and the online reservation service,” said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas. “The funds will support maintenance ranger operations and provide essential funding for projects, such as replacing and upgrading all outdated electrical pedestals in the campgrounds and installing new food storage lockers.”

The price increases are listed below:

Picnic Shelters Shelters located at Bandy Creek Campground F-Loop, Bandy Creek Pool, Blue Heron, and Yahoo Falls: Daily, from $10 to $30

Alum Ford Campground Primitive Camping: From $5 to $15 (effective July 1, 2024) per night

Bandy Creek Campground 30-amp electric and water hook-up sites: From $25 to $30 per night 50-amp electric and water hook-up sites: From $32 to $35 per night Non-electric hook-up sites: From $20 to $25 per night Group campsites: From $125 to $140 per night

Blue Heron Overlook Gazebo: From $0 to $60 per hour

Blue Heron Campground 30-amp electric and water hook-up sites: From $20 to $30 per night



A 50% discount on camping fees is available for those with the Senior Pass and Access Pass of the “National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass Series.” The Senior Pass is for United States residents age 62 and over and the Access Pass is for permanently disabled United States residents.

To make a camping reservation, visit www.recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.