Can you hit the target: New place to throw axes in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE — There is a new place to throw axes in Pigeon Forge, County Roads Axe Co. held its grand opening on June 10 at 3 p.m.

“You can throw at zombies, play tick-tack-toe, Connect 4. You can even bring something you want to throw at and plug it into our projector and you can throw at that,” said Brandon Disney, the owner.

Disney tells WATE the business has been 17 months in the making and the lease was signed right before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Country Roads Axe Company is located at 137 East Wears Valley Road.