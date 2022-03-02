KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In 2022, an estimated 151,030 people will be diagnosed with colorectal (colon) cancer according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. To help raise awareness about the disease, the alliance started Dress in Blue Day.

On Friday, March 4, people are encouraged to wear blue as a part of the group’s national campaign to end colorectal cancer and to honors those impacted by the disease. The entire month of March is colorectal cancer awareness month.

There are many ways to reduce your risk of getting colorectal cancer but one of the most effective ways according to the CDC is to get screened for colorectal cancer routinely beginning at age 45. Early detection through prevention and screening is proven to dramatically reduce fatalities from colorectal cancer according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

“I had a colonoscopy because I was having some funky digestive issues and came off the table and got told I had rectal cancer,” said Micheal Holtz with the American Cancer Association. “Within a matter of weeks, we had a treatment plan and went through 11 months of oral chemo and radiation and surgery and more chemo. [..] Here I am, 10 years later, and ringing the bell for getting screened.”

According to Holtz, the “best colon cancer screening that exists is the one you can get.”

“By 2030, colon cancer is expected to be the number one cause of death for people between the ages of 20 and 49. So if you have a family history, talk to your doctor about getting screened before 45. But if you’re 45 or older talk to your doctor,” said Holtz.

The symptoms for colorectal cancers may include:

A change in bowel habits

Blood in or on your stool (bowel movement)

Diarrhea, constipation, or feeling that the bowel does not empty all the way

Abdominal pain, aches, or cramps that don’t go away.

Unexplained weight loss

The CDC suggests going to your doctor if you see any of these symptoms as they may be caused by something other than cancer.