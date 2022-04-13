KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization has the means to help you and your loved ones during a difficult time.

The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee has been serving families and their loved ones’ who have been affected by cancer.

They offer resources, group seminars, and educational opportunities to those needing assistance and comfort.

Currently, they are gearing up for 2 events that will offer insight and expert information. On Thursday, April 14 get ready to hear from CSCET program director, Dr. Debra Sullivan, about Finding Meaning in Difficult Times. This program is available in person or online.

If you cannot attend that, there is another upcoming event.

On Tuesday, April 26 Alora Terry, counselor at CSCET will be conducting a seminar called Cancer: Is It In Your Genes?

They are excited to be offering in-person seminars since going full virtual two years ago.

For more information and how the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee can help you, visit their website.