Candy Man celebrates 30 years at the Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another hotel in Knoxville's Old City might soon be in the works, depending on the outcome of another major development proposed nearby. A local developer who owns hotels in Knox and Sevier counties says he'll invest millions for the hotel's construction downtown if the multiuse stadium is approved.

Local developer Nick Patel has announced that he will build a 127-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Knoxville’s Old City if the proposed baseball stadium and multi-use facility is approved. Patel also said he will invest $22 million.