Candy Man celebrates 30 years at the Tennessee Valley Fair

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s a milestone year for the Tennessee Valley Fair, celebrating 100 years in the East Tennessee Community. If you’ve visited the fair year after year, you probably recognize some of the booths and faces. One of those is the Candy Man — Chuck Ward. He candy stand, selling candy apples and cotton candy, has been around now for three decades. He joined us live to talk about what makes the Tennessee Valley Fair so special for both him, and his family.

