KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Supply chain issues are not just impacting people, but dogs too. The canine influenza vaccine may be harder to find due to supply chain issues.

For many, spring break is right around the corner, and as you plan for your week off some will also need to think about where to board their pets. Some dog kennels require pets to have their canine influenza vaccine. However, that vaccine may be harder to find due to supply chain issues.

Canine influenza is very similar to human influenza. It can spread rapidly between pets.

Not only does it take time to be fully vaccinated but veterinarians are having a hard time getting their hands on the vaccine in the first place.

“We see it most commonly in areas where dogs congregate. So dog parks, exposure to shelters, and dog shows. Those are areas where we see the transmission. Transmission can be quite high in those little pockets, but typically we’ll see pockets throughout the country,” said Dr. Claudia Kirk, a professor of Internal Medicine and Nutrition at UT’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Kirk says she hasn’t heard of any outbreaks of canine influenza here in East Tennessee. However, as people begin to travel for spring break they may want to think about getting their dogs vaccinated for the virus.

“Within about 48 hours of us being exposed, we can carry it to our canine buddies or our own pets in our own household,” she explained. “It can be on bowls. It’s transmitted fairly routinely between dogs and cats.”

Birchwood Kennels in Powell requires their boarded pets to have the vaccine.

“Our vaccination protocol is they have to have canine influenza which is a two-part series,” said Kennel Manager David Boone. “The bordetella we require that every six months, we also require rabies, we require the DHLPP or they can have their DAPPV.”

Not only do they have vaccine requirements but they go through a vigorous cleaning process daily like disinfecting food and water bowls.

“We never know where a dog has been, we don’t know who a dog’s been in contact with, and so a lot of times a dog may not show signs of symptoms on the first day of drop off but they could show those symptoms two or three days after,” said Boone.

Kirk says if you’re thinking about going out of town or even to a dog park any time soon, you may want to consider getting your dog vaccinated.

“Vaccinations would include generally the first dose and then a second dose about two weeks later and then animals are going to the protected for about two weeks after that,” said Kirk,

Boone with Birchwood Kennels says if your veterinarian does not have the canine influenza vaccine, they’ve been in contact with local vets and have a list of places that may be able to help.

Kirk also mentioned that not all dogs will need their flu shots. This is mainly if they come in contact with other dogs outside of your home.