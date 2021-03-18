Capacity limits expanded for some venues after Knox County Board of Health decision

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health decided this week to expand capacity limits for event venues and catering services, giving these venues the same restrictions for restaurant and bars.

A local event venue, Hunter Valley Farm, lost 100% of its corporate business back in December, January and February due to the previous 10% capacity limit they had to follow, according to owner Nancy Barger.

Corporate events like birthday parties and anything apart from weddings was how they made it through the winter Barger said. Not only did the capacity limit impact the venue, but it also affected related businesses like caterers, DJs, photographers and more.

With the health board’s decision this week, the venue can expand to 50% capacity.

And Barger said they’re ready and hopeful for that returning business.

“I booked two or three events via text before I ever even got to the office this morning,” Barger said Thursday. “Our sales manager Brittany is actually inside with clients right now, so I’m very very hopeful that everything will start picking back up again.”

She went on to say she’s also hoping to reschedule some 35 events that were canceled during December, January and February.