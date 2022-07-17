OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — A car and train crashed into each other Saturday, July 16 on Main Street in Roane County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP reported that the driver, Timothy Braden, failed to yield during the signal lights when traveling westbound across the Norfolk Southern in Oliver Springs.

The Engine 7627 Norfolk Southern train was crossing on Main Street and hit Braden’s car on the left rear.

The car continued west off the railroad crossing, according to THP. The car’s rear also rotated counterclockwise and stopped at a 45-degree angle across both lanes on Main Street.

The train continued 1/4 miles south where it came to a complete stop.

Braden was reported to have injuries but there were no additional details.

Editor’s note: story is still developing with more updates.