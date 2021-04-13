Car chase in Seymour ends in crash, charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car chase ended in a crash into a subdivision entrance pillar Friday in Sevier County.

Around 5:10 a.m. a Sevier County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a car in oncoming traffic, driving recklessly and traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 411 in Seymour.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as Tyler James McCroskey, 22, of Morristown, refused to stop. As he continued to elude law enforcement, the driver lost control and crashed into a brick subdivision entrance pillar near the 4000 block of Highway 411.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.