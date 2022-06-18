KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car accident in Alcoa Saturday morning leaves power lines across four lanes of traffic.

According to the Alcoa Police Department, there was a single car crash Saturday morning around 9:15. The accident was on Buick Drive on US 129 and involved a power line. The driver was uninjured and the passenger was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.

Electric lines are down across all four lanes of US 129 and both north and south bound lanes of the highway will be closed for multiple hours.

The Alcoa Police Department will post updates.