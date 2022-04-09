KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews responded to a car crash on Middlebrook Pike and Cher Pit Road Saturday morning.

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a 2 car crash in West Knoxville Saturday morning. The two vehicles crashed head on with one driver trapped in the vehicle.

Crews say he was not pinned by the car, and was able to be freed by fire personnel and immediately taken to UT Medical in what appeared to be critical condition.

The other driver was transported to a nearby hospital with what seemed to be non-life threatening injuries.