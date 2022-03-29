KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews responded to the Karns community following a car crash involving a train.

A crash involving a car and train was reported on Ball Camp Pike at Ball Road at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Two people were transported to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

