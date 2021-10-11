ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was transported to a hospital Monday after a car crashed into the lobby of an urgent care clinic in Alcoa.

Alcoa Police and fire crews arrived at the American Family Urgent Care Center on Hunters Crossing around 3 p.m. to find a vehicle crashed inside the main lobby of the clinic.

Firefighters had to free a male patient whose arm was pinned between the vehicle and the building structure. The male patient was transported to UT Medical Center.

The crash damaged the front entrances of the building but the main structure remained intact.





