Car crashes into Caryville Waffle House Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Customers inside a Caryville Waffle House were left shaken after a vehicle crashed into the front window Monday. [ + - ] Video

Customers inside a Caryville Waffle House were left shaken after a vehicle crashed into the front window Monday.

The vehicle was quickly removed from the storefront. You can see a gaping hole where a door used to be.

We're told the elderly driver behind the wheel accidentally accelerated into the building when she meant to go in reverse.

No word on if there were any injuries.

