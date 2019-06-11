Car crashes into Caryville Waffle House
Customers inside a Caryville Waffle House were left shaken after a vehicle crashed into the front window Monday.
The vehicle was quickly removed from the storefront. You can see a gaping hole where a door used to be.
We're told the elderly driver behind the wheel accidentally accelerated into the building when she meant to go in reverse.
No word on if there were any injuries.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Hardin Valley students create library legacy project
- LaFollette residents asked to report damage from heavy rainfall over weekend
- LaFollette electrician saves 2 in weekend water rescue
- Maynardville home invasion victim suffers injuries
- KPD: 317 pounds of cocaine intercepted in Knoxville
- Lounge owner says he can't control what people do once they walk outside, fears for business
- Jamestown Regional Medical Center cutting 20 jobs
National News
-
- The Latest: Biden to slam Trump's economic policy in Iowa
- 19-year-old bitten by shark while surfing off N. Carolina beach, family says
- Feisty Virginia primaries closely watched for national trend
- Tech on trial: House panel begins review of market power
- US lawyer to discuss London fire case as deadline looms
- Bishops meeting on sex abuse clouded by state investigations
- House resolution would make it easier to enforce subpoenas