Car crashes into Maryville building
Police were on the scene Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a building in Maryville.
The crash was reported just after noon at the AAA office on W. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
AAA says no one was hurt, but one customer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
People are advised to visit AAA's West Knoxville or downtown Knoxville locations until the Maryville location can reopen.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Gang member sentenced to 75 years in...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Small earthquake reported in Maryville
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- ETCH holds 'Talk Derby to me' fundraiser
- KFD explorers clean fire trucks following Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling fire
- Pal's Expanding Into Knoxville? 'Currently no deal on the table'
- The Little Ponderosa Zoo celebrates grand reopening of new facility
- Lightning causes roof to catch fire at Farragut home
- Sevier County teacher suspended without pay following assault arrest
- Body found in Fort Loudoun Lake identified as missing Knoxville man
National News
-
- North Carolina K9 officer killed during routine traffic stop
- The Latest: Bidens receive standing ovation at SC church
- Home state politics complicate message for some 2020 Dems
- Hungarian PM Orban, Trump to focus on migration in May talks
- Biden, Buttigieg are keeping 2020 focus on South Carolina
- Education head DeVos: Polarizing but enduring Cabinet member
- Fines, jail time? Trump team resists oversight, Dems dig in