Car crashes into Maryville building Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (photo: WATE) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (photo: WATE) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (photo: WATE) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (photo: WATE) [ + - ]

Police were on the scene Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a building in Maryville.

The crash was reported just after noon at the AAA office on W. Lamar Alexander Parkway.

AAA says no one was hurt, but one customer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

People are advised to visit AAA's West Knoxville or downtown Knoxville locations until the Maryville location can reopen.