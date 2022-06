KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a car fire at a home on Cambridge Street in South Knoxville Wednesday.

KFP units arrived to the scene and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The car appeared to be parked beneath a covered area adjacent to the home.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. We’re working to learn more.