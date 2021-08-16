Car show to benefit Oak Ridge Animal Shelter & Anderson County Humane Society

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car show, food trucks, live music will all be a part of the second annual Cars for Canines event. Explore Oak Ridge has organized the event as a way to raise money and support for the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter and Anderson County Humane Society.

“We’re excited for this to be our second Cars for Canines event. Last year, we had a turnout of nearly 2,000 people, which led to 6 pet adoptions and a donation of $1250 to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter and Anderson County Humane Society,” stated Hannah Fatheree, event manager for Explore Oak Ridge.

The event is free, but it is $20 to enter the car show. Classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles are welcome to enter. The top 25 vehicles will be given awards and all registered vehicles will be entered to win door prizes.

A veterinarian for the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter offering reduced-cost rabies shots and microchips throughout the day. Rabies shots will be $10 and microchips will be $20 per animal while supplies last. Dogs need to be on a leash and cats in a carrier. Dock Dogs and Sit Means Sit will also be giving training demonstrations during the event.

Find out more about the event on Explore Oak Ridge’s website.

