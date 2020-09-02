Car smashes into Chapman Highway record store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A swerving driver on Wednesday wound up crashing into a record store causing major damage.

A car driven by an older drive around 10:30 a.m. struck the front of Basement Records on Chapman Highway leaving shattered glass, busted albums and other structural damage.

(Photo: WATE)

Knoxville Police say the driver told them he had swerved to avoid hitting another car before crossing into the southbound lanes of Chapman Highway, hitting the building, then backing up into another building.

Basement Records store owner Matt Adkisson said it crushed their main store display area.

“It was just a complete shock. It’s all things you know you can fix and get replaced, but you know it’s a shock when you walk in. … What you worked so hard to build in just seconds (is gone),” Adkisson said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Adkisson said he planned to spend the day cleaning, but he’s not sure when Basement Records will be able to reopen.

