KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A driver has died after their car ran into a telephone pole along Salem Church Road in northern Knox County, according to Rural Metro Fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. An identity has not been released. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

It happened around 3:40 pm on Wednesday. Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue were called to a report of a vehicle “going into a home” in the 5000 block of Salem Church Road between Halls and Corryton. Once on scene, crews found laying on its top in the front yard of a home. The vehicle had struck a telephone pole and flipped onto its top.

In a post about the incident, Rural Metro asks people to “keep the family in mind” as they deal with their loss.