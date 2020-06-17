Care Cuts of Knoxville adjusting to changes amid COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Care Cuts of Knoxville has been providing services for people experiencing homelessness for several years.

Services included showers, grooming and supplying hot meals part of their mission.

But like everything else, the pandemic has changed the way they operate; some basic services like haircuts have stopped for now.

“We are not able to cut hair right now – to get their hair cut,” founder Marti Baker said.

To continue its mission, Care Cuts of Knoxville is always looking for help. If you would like to volunteer, visit their website.

Volunteer positions needed currently include registration, clothing, food service, hospitality and teaching stations.

