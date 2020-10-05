CareCuts slows weekly homeless services to once a month due to complaints from neighboring businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the last 9 months, CareCuts has been able to provide weekly feeding days for Downtown Knoxville’s homeless community. Now, they are cutting back to just once a month.

Free haircuts, showers, food and clothes are the vital services people who experience homelessness had access to every week, but CareCuts founder Marti Baker says she felt it was necessary to cut back due to complaints from neighboring businesses.

“We have neighbors across the street from us that have sent email after email that they do not want to see this in their area,” Baker said.

The city also says they’ve gotten complaints, but they never forced CareCuts to slow their services.

We have been working with CareCuts organization’s board leadership to help them work through their ideas for future plans. We have also shared with them concerns raised by neighboring businesses, and CareCuts has been working to modify their operations to serve their clients safely during the pandemic and to keep their area orderly and, in their own words, “ensure we are leaving our block cleaner than how we find it at the start of each event.”Their decision to shift back to a monthly activity was their own, based on their own assessment of the increased availability from other partner organizations of needed resources. They shared this change with us after they made that decision. Their change to a monthly activity was not based on a request by the City to do so. We will continue to work with the CareCuts organization to help facilitate further coordination and collaboration with all of our partner agencies and organizations working to help those who are experiencing homelessness in our community. Mike Dunthorn, Office on Homelessness

Volunteers say the push back won’t stop the mission.

“You get to see immediately the difference your efforts make. you get to see people transformed. they come in with a frown and they walk out with a smile.” said Janette Burgin, a CareCuts volunteer.

For CareCuts volunteer Rick Eland, this cause is personal. Up until recently, he was living in his car. he’s now volunteering with CareCuts while still trying to get back on his feet.

“It’s keeping me out of trouble. it’s keeping me clean, and i actually enjoy working with this place,” Eland said.

The next CareCuts feeding Sunday will take place November 1.