CARES Act funding available through Knoxville community nonprofit grants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nonprofits that serve the Knoxville community when it comes to development and housing, now have the opportunity to get some help in carrying out their missions.

The Community Development Block Grant supports Knoxville’s high-priority community needs.

Nonprofits can now apply for funding for grant programs including:

Revitalizing neighborhoods

Creating economic opportunity

Enhancing availability of affordable housing

The Homeless Grants program is looking for proposals from agencies that will provide outreach, shelter and services to people living on the street.

This year, both programs include federal CARES Act funds.

Applications are on the city’s website, and applications are due by noon Friday, Feb. 19.