KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Famed American workwear apparel company Carhartt will open a retail store in West Knoxville later this month.

The 5,000-square-foot shop will be housed in the Pinnacle Turkey Creek shopping center located at 11251 Parkside Drive. A grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, October 26.

Carhartt is a family-owned company that began over 130 years ago in Detroit, Michigan. It is well-known for durable working clothes and hunting apparel. The new store will join other major retailers at Turkey Creek Pinnacle including Nike, Ulta, J. Crew Factory and many others.

In addition to being a frequent choice of blue-collar workers, it has also become well-known in popular culture at large. Tim Burchett, a U.S. Congressman from Knoxville, was sworn in to the U.S. House while wearing a Carhartt jacket in 2019.

“We are delighted to enrich our tenant mix with the introduction of Carhartt at Pinnacle Turkey Creek.”, said Gabi Walsh, Marketing Associate of Pinnacle Turkey Creek.

The new location of Carhartt features over 5,000 sqft of merchandise to serve as a convenient hub for customers in the Knoxville community. Allowing shoppers to explore an extensive collection of workwear and outdoor apparel.