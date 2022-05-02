KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cade Mays, a Knoxville Catholic High School graduate who spent the final two years of college career at Tennessee, was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Panthers picked Mays with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

Cade Mays. Photo: UTSports.com

Mays graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School in 2018 and was considered one of the top offensive line prospects of his graduating class. 247Sports Composite rankings listed Mays as the No.1 prospect in the state of Tennessee.

He signed with the University of Georgia and played 21 games in his first two seasons, including 18 starts and an appearance in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

He transferred to Tennessee ahead of his junior year and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. He started 18 times for the Vols, often alongside his brother and fellow offensive lineman Cooper Mays.

As a senior, he was twice named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. He was also named to the All-SEC Second Team by both the Associated Press and the Coaches poll.

Mays played right tackle for Tennessee in 2021 but according to Joe Marino of the Draft Network, he’s better suited to play guard on the NFL level.

“After three years of studying Mays, I do believe his best season came in 2021 and there was technical growth,” said Marino in his draft report of Mays. “There is plenty of reason to believe he is an ascending talent whose best football is ahead of him.”