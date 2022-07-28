KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents of the Fort Sanders neighborhood near the University of Tennessee will have to move their cars off the street during the coming weekends or risk being towed.
Fort Sanders residents who park on the street should be prepared to move their vehicles on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, Aug. 7 as city crews clean the streets. Vehicles not removed before 6 a.m. on the morning of each cleaning will be towed. Scroll down for a complete list and map of streets that will be cleaned each day.
Streets to be cleaned on Saturday, July 30
- S 23rd Street from Grand Avenue to Clinch Avenue
- 22nd Street from Grand Avenue to Terrace Avenue
- 21st Street from Grand Avenue to Terrace Avenue
- 20th Street from Grand Avenue to Cumberland Avenue
- 19th Street from Grand Avenue to Terrace Avenue
- 18th Street from Grand Avenue to Clinch Avenue
- 18th Street from White Avenue to Lake Avenue
- Melrose Place from Cumberland Avenue to Lake Avenue
- 16th Street from Grand Avenue to Cumberland Avenue
- James Agee Street from Grand Avenue to Cumberland Avenue
- 14th Street from Highland Avenue to White Avenue
- 13th Street from Grand Avenue to Cumberland Avenue
- 12th Street from Forest Avenue to White Avenue
Streets to be cleaned on Sunday, August 7
- Grand Avenue from 23rd Street to 13th Street
- Forest Avenue from University Walk Apartments to 13th Street
- Highland Avenue from #2343 to 11th Street
- Bridge Avenue from 14th Street to 11th Street
- Laurel Avenue from #2327 to 11th Street
- Clinch Avenue from #2305 to 17th Street
- White Avenue from #2223 to 11th Street
- Lake Avenue from Volunteer Boulevard to Melrose Place
- Terrace Avenue from Volunteer Boulevard to Lake Avenue