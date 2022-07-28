KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents of the Fort Sanders neighborhood near the University of Tennessee will have to move their cars off the street during the coming weekends or risk being towed.

Fort Sanders residents who park on the street should be prepared to move their vehicles on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, Aug. 7 as city crews clean the streets. Vehicles not removed before 6 a.m. on the morning of each cleaning will be towed. Scroll down for a complete list and map of streets that will be cleaned each day.

Streets to be cleaned on Saturday, July 30

S 23rd Street from Grand Avenue to Clinch Avenue

22nd Street from Grand Avenue to Terrace Avenue

21st Street from Grand Avenue to Terrace Avenue

20th Street from Grand Avenue to Cumberland Avenue

19th Street from Grand Avenue to Terrace Avenue

18th Street from Grand Avenue to Clinch Avenue

18th Street from White Avenue to Lake Avenue

Melrose Place from Cumberland Avenue to Lake Avenue

16th Street from Grand Avenue to Cumberland Avenue

James Agee Street from Grand Avenue to Cumberland Avenue

14th Street from Highland Avenue to White Avenue

13th Street from Grand Avenue to Cumberland Avenue

12th Street from Forest Avenue to White Avenue



Photos: City of Knoxville

Streets to be cleaned on Sunday, August 7

Grand Avenue from 23rd Street to 13th Street

Forest Avenue from University Walk Apartments to 13th Street

Highland Avenue from #2343 to 11th Street

Bridge Avenue from 14th Street to 11th Street

Laurel Avenue from #2327 to 11th Street

Clinch Avenue from #2305 to 17th Street

White Avenue from #2223 to 11th Street

Lake Avenue from Volunteer Boulevard to Melrose Place

Terrace Avenue from Volunteer Boulevard to Lake Avenue



Photos: City of Knoxville