KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Carson-Newman University is partnering with the American Eagle Foundation to provide new opportunities for students at the university. The university also wants to assist the AEF in protecting birds of prey and educating the public about them.

The partnership began in May 2022 following a conversation about cross-promotion opportunities around National Mascot Day (June 17) and American Eagle Day (June 20).

“We wanted to highlight our mascot, Talon, and idea was to create content with an actual eagle” said Asst. Vice President for Marketing and Communications Kyle Benjamin. “Dollywood’s Public Relations Director Wes Ramey (Class of ’05) put us in touch with the AEF, and it took off from there. The fact that Mascot Day and Eagle Day are so close together gave our team the chance to do some very intentional creative work, have fun, and highlight two organizations in a way that would be mutually beneficial.”

C-N’s Office of Marketing and Communications created a sticker celebrating the partnership, and the university mascot Talon the Bald Eagle. The sticker can be bought for a $25 donation to C-N’s Acorn’s to Oaks: Science Fund from June 20th until the end of 2022. The university will then use a part of the funds to make a gift to AEF. The goal is to raise at least $5,000.

“Acorns to Oaks, our five-year strategic plan, is designed to enhance every facet of Carson-Newman,” says Vice President for University Relations Kevin Triplett. “This partnership with the American Eagle Foundation draws attention to the wonderful work they are doing, provides us an avenue to profile our future and create another level of academic excellence at the University. Add to the fact we are Eagles and that is a focus for them it is a great fit.”

“Partnering with Carson Newman on conservation, education and protection of the bald eagle seemed like such a natural fit. We’re thrilled to create future opportunities at the American Eagle Foundation that will enhance the Carson-Newman student experience,” said Jessica Hall, executive director of the American Eagle Foundation.

AEF’s new headquarters is under construction less than 20 miles from C-N’s campus. This will give students easy access to new ways for hands-on learning.

“This is another exciting area of growth for Carson-Newman. We are blessed to have this new partnership with the American Eagle Foundation (AEF),” said University President Charles A. Fowler. “The potential educational opportunities for our students is tremendous, and we look forward to having the AEF bring an eagle to our football games this fall!”

If you would like to donate to the “C-N Acorns to Oaks: Sciences Fund”, visit: cn.edu/give