Carson-Newman hosting ‘Pack the Pantry’ event

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Football and food go hand in hand on Saturdays in the fall and Carson-Newman University is hoping to bring the two together for a good cause.

The Carson-Newman Student Success Center is inviting fans at its Sept. 28 home football game against Virginia-Wise to help “Pack the Pantry.”

Donated items will benefit “The Store,” a student career closet and food pantry located on campus. The university will celebrate The Store’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting at noon Oct. 10. The pantry is provided free of charge to all Carson-Newman students.

Suggested donations include canned meats, canned ravioli, soups, peanut butter, jelly, chips, ramen noodles, canned fruits, macaroni and cheese, rice, cereal and granola bars, cheese or peanut butter crackers, and individual microwaveable bowls.

“Student Success is thrilled to partner with our campus community and our athletic department to kick off our on-campus food pantry,” Amy Humphrey, co-director of Student Success, said. “Many people are surprised to learn that, nationally, over 48% of college students face food insecurities, which can have a direct impact on a student’s academic performance and overall success.”

Donations will be taken at both entrances of Burke-Tarr Stadium before the game. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Items may also be donated throughout the week at the Student Success Center, located on the second floor of the Stephens-Burnette Memorial Library.

For more information, call the Student Success Center at 865-471-3567.