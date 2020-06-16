Carson-Newman names 3 new vice presidents

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Carson-Newman University President Charles A. Fowler is making three additions to his executive leadership team.

Aaron Porter now serves as vice president for Enrollment Management, an elevation from his previous role as assistant vice president.

Porter joined Carson-Newman in 2014 and has served as dean of Enrollment Management, overseeing the University’s Admissions and Financial Aid offices. Prior to joining C-N’s staff, he served as director of Admissions for Bryan College. He was also director of Admission at Tusculum College.

Porter received his undergraduate degree in business administration from King College before earning his master’s degree from Tusculum College.

MORE ONLINE: Carson-Newman preparing for fall semester amid coronavirus pandemic

Jeff Roberts serves as vice president for the newly formed division of University Relations, which will house the offices of Advancement as well as Marketing and Communications.

Prior to this appointment, Roberts served for more than 30 years in the medical device industry with a focus on the design, development and commercialization of orthopaedic implants and surgical instruments.

Starting his career as design engineer, Roberts progressed into executive leadership roles, including positions as president/CEO, chief operating officer, chief technical officer and board member at several medical device companies.

In 2014, Roberts founded JGR Medical LLC, a private company that provides strategic and general business consulting services, with a focus on medical device startup companies. He holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Memphis.

Aaron Porter, from left, Jeff Roberts and Gloria Walker are pictured. Carson-Newman announced Tuesday, June 16, the three have been named vice presidents and honored with positions on the executive leadership team at the university.

Gloria Walker is now the acting vice president for Student Services, formerly known as Student Affairs.

Walker came to Carson-Newman in 2012 as athletic liaison before also joining the Life Directions office as academic advisor. She held these dual roles until serving for nearly four years as co-director of Student Success.

Prior to her time at C-N, Walker worked for 15 years as a teacher and coach.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis and earned her master’s in educational leadership from Carson-Newman in 2016. She plans to continue working on her doctorate in educational leadership next fall.

They began in their new roles on May 1.

“I am thankful and thrilled that Aaron, Jeff and Gloria have each agreed to take on these vital roles for our campus community,” Fowler said. “Aaron led the way as we brought in our largest freshman class in C-N’s history last fall, and I have full confidence in his ability to continue not only recruiting but also retaining excellent students for our Eagle family.

“Jeff has enjoyed a stellar career in business that I am confident will translate into success here at C-N. Gloria is a relentless advocate for our students and embodies the character and leadership philosophy that represents the best of Carson-Newman.”

LATEST STORIES