Carson-Newman opens Knoxville education center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Carson-Newman University celebrating the grand opening of their first satellite campus in Knoxville.

The new Knoxville Education Center opening up later in August, just in time for the fall semester. The center will be located right off of Middlebrook Pike in the Cedar Bluff area.

The center will offer a Master of Business Administration Program, Applied Theology, and the Masters in Education for Teacher License Program.

Carson-Newman saying they’re excited for the opportunities for growth, hoping to add even more courses in the spring.

“We’re gonna bring the full resources of our University to make this place become a real hub of activity educations excellence and a place where our mission is on full display here in Knoxville,” said University President Charles Fowler.