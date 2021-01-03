CASA continues mission to serve children in East Tennessee, seeking volunteers for 2021

TENNESSEE (WATE) — One East Tennessee nonprofit said it overcame the difficulties 2020 brought, but could still use some help for the new year.

The biggest need? Volunteers.

CASA of the Tennessee Heartland continues to serve the region by advocating for children involved in child abuse and neglect cases. The agency posted a video on social media on Dec. 30, highlighting their achievements for 2020, including the “Great Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt” in Oak Ridge, a school supply drive and the 2020 “30 Days of Giving” campaign.

A spokesperson for the agency said it achieved more than officials thought was even possible, especially after losing of its largest contributors.

While it was a successful year, the need for volunteers continues to grow. CASA was unable to meet its recruitment goal. While there are 22 new volunteers in Anderson, Blount and Scott counties, the agency said more people are needed to be a voice for children in need.

If you’re interested in becoming a CASA advocate, there are several ways to join. You can head to their website for more information.