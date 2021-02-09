Case against 2 accused of strangling man and dumping body in Emory River bound over to a grand jury

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A preliminary hearing for two men in Kingston facing second degree murder and abuse of a corpse charges took place and both cases were bound over to a grand jury.

Co-defendants Casey Ridenour and Sam Cook are facing charges for the murder of abuse of a corpse after 37-year-old Aaron Brown was found dead in the water near Little Emory boat ramp on Dec. 9.

Judge Terry Stevens bound the cases over to the grand jury, including an introduction charge, and found Cook guilty of four violations of probation, sentencing Cook to serve the balance of his misdemeanor sentences in the Roane County Jail.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson stated that the case would be presented at the next Roane County Grand Jury in June.