Catholic Charities helps Columbus Home Children’s Shelter with fundraiser luncheon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hundreds of people came together Thursday to raise money for a local emergency children’s shelter, Columbus Home.

Columbus Home Children’s Shelter, established in 2006, is an emergency temporary shelter for children removed from a home and awaiting longer-term placement by authorities. The shelter relies on donations and grants in order to maintain its 24/7 residential program.

Catholic Charities of East Tennessee (CCETN) organized the 365 Days of Hope Luncheon at the press room, with several local dignitaries and VFLs were on hand including the keynote speaker, University of Tennessee Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer.

Fulmer and others helped to pull the largest crowd ever for the fifth annual event.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Kristin Farley was honored to emcee the event.