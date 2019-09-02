Catholic High assistant coach charged with DUI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Catholic High School football coach was charged with driving under the influence early Sunday morning.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a car leaving Catholic High School Sunday at a high rate of speed around 1:19 a.m. Sunday.

When stopped, the driver, identified as Andrew Franklin, an assistant football coach with Catholic High School, told the deputy he had just returned from a football game in Kentucky.

The deputy noted Franklin had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

He refused to take a blood-alcohol test.

The deputy also noted that after turning on his flashing lights, Franklin passed two opportunities to stop and continued halfway up the westbound ramp to Interstate-40 before stopping.