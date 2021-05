KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another day, another bear sighting in East Tennessee.

Nikki Herrell shared videos with WATE 6 On Your Side of a bear caught on camera in East Knoxville.

She took them from the safety of a car in the area of Parva Drive, which is off of Asheville Highway.

Remember, keep your distance from bears and not to feed them.