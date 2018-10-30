CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Gatlinburg bear plays with pumpkin
Fall is here and it appears that even black bears are getting the memo.
Josh Nicholson took this video of a black bear over the weekend. You can see it checking out and playing with a pumpkin outside the village gallery in Gatlinburg.
Tennessee Wildlife Resource officers say there's little argument that the bear population is increasing; however, smartphones and mobile devices directly uploading video to social media only makes it seem as if there are more bear incidents than in the past. TWRA adds these types of incidents have been occurring in bear-populated areas for decades but are now becoming more exposed.
