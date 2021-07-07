Caught on video: Bear seen in Karns neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bear was seen wandering around a neighborhood in Karns, and it was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance video camera.

Stephanie Plante said her surveillance camera caught the small bear wandering near her driveway Tuesday in the Painter Farm subdivision.

The bear is seen on video for a few seconds in the top right corner of the camera before it heads behind her home, and she believes, to the park nearby.

Plante said she called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and was told by an officer that they received reports of three bears in the area.

Matthew Cameron, spokesperson for TWRA, said Knox County is considered bear country, and it’s not surprising to see the bears roam in unfamiliar areas.

He said it’s something that will continue to become more common over time.