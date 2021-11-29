KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The cause of Sunday night’s fire at Catholic Charities of East Tennessee in Knoxville has been ruled as arson by the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD says crews were dispatched to 119 Dameron Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a structure fire. It took crews around two hours to extinguish the flames.

Monday morning, investigators with KFD have determined the cause of the fire is arson. They say someone broke into the building and started the fire inside the structure. Arson investigators are working to find out more, and are asking the public for help solving this crime.





If you have any information, you’re asked to call the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.