KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More details about the uranium fire that happened in February at the Y-12 complex in Oak Ridge have been released.

According to a Y-12 spokesperson, the fire was contained within one square foot in a place designed for radioactive work under a vent hood with a filter. According to Y-12, chips of uranium metal got hot as the result of ‘rapid exothermic oxidation’ a process that’s akin to rusting.

Workers attempted to extinguish the fire by applying carbon rich material before the Y-12 Fire Department was called.

Officials said there were no injuries reported in the fire, no release of dangerous material or contamination, and no off-site impacts.

When this happened, facility personnel used petroleum coke, a solid carbon material similar to Coal according to the EPA, in an attempt to extinguish the fire, the spokesman said. When the fire was not immediately extinguished, the Y-12 Fire Department was called. This was when the building was evacuated and an emergency was declared as a precaution, according to the spokesperson.

After this, firefighters use additional petroleum coke and allowed the oxidation to finish under the coke.

“We are recognized as the nation’s Uranium Center of Excellence. We understand the properties of uranium and have established plans to mitigate those hazards. The hazardous materials with which we work are necessary for our national security missions. Because we know the risks of those materials, we have processes, protocols, and procedures in place. Our conservative response to the February 22 event reflects our highest priority: to protect workers, the public, and the environment.” The spokesman said.

The area where the fire happened has since returned returned to normal operations.