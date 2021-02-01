Cazzy’s Corner Grill set to reopen Tuesday following deadly shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cazzy’s Corner Grill in West Knoxville is set to reopen its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 2 after a deadly shooting at the restaurant on Jan. 24.

Matt Kaye, the owner of the restaurant released a statement Monday afternoon in light of the reopening:

“The team at Cazzy’s is grateful for the outreach, and comforting thoughts and prayers from our loyal customers and friends,” said Kaye. “Alexis and Rob meant so much to our team and our community, and through their example they epitomized all that makes Cazzy’s a special restaurant. Loved by all, they were bright leaders who inspired others, and their loss has been devastating. We invite you to honor their memory, and we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow when we reopen our restaurant.”

Three people died as a result of this incident, including the gunman.

Police identified the victims as 26-year-old Alexis Clayton, and 50-year-old Rob Goebel.

The doors are set to open at 11 a.m.

The investigation into the shooting however, remains ongoing.