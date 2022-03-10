KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many cities in Tennessee are now considered “low” for COVID-19 community levels, according to the newly released map Thursday, March 10, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Knox County’s COVID-19 level has been declining and is now considered “low.” Just two weeks ago the county was considered to be at a “high” level. According to the CDC, levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Multiple counties surrounding Knox County are now considered low as well after being high two weeks ago and medium a week ago. Claiborne, Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington, Unicoi, and Carter counties remain at a high level. Cocke, Morgan, Scott, and Campbell are holding at the medium level.

The CDC released this map Thursday, March 10, showing the latest COVID-19 levels update.

The CDC says those counties that have a low COVID-19 level should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms. Masks and additional precautions are recommended

Despite the lowering numbers, Knox County Schools are still under a court-ordered mask mandate.

You can see the new data on the CDC’s U.S. COVID-19 Community level spread website.