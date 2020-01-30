CEASE domestic violence center closes after funding loss

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown domestic violence center said Wednesday it is closing despite an effort to keep it open.

CEASE Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Inc. announced its closure on Facebook, saying it lost its biggest source of funding last month.

Since then, the group has been working with what it describes as a skeleton crew to stay open while finding new housing for residents in safe locations.

The group also thanked donors for 39 years of support.

“We now ask that you continue to believe and support victims. There are still resources available, so try to be an active bystander and help when you can.”

