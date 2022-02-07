HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate is holding several special events in honor of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and the 125 anniversary of LMU’s founding.

LMU was founded on February 12, 1897, 88 years after Lincoln’s birth in 1809 and 32 years after his death in 1865. The school began with the goal to create a living memorial to Lincoln while providing educational opportunities for underserved populations in the Appalachian region.

“It is exciting to once again welcome the public back through our doors on Lincoln’s birthday. Our surrounding community has so many LMU connections, and the ability to provide programming that appeals to the entire family is something we look forward to each year,” said Natalie Sweet, ALLM program coordinator.

On February 11 at 4:30 p.m., there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Lincoln Statue inside the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum. At 5 p.m., Dr. Clayton Hess, LMU president, will make a formal announcement of the 125th celebration year where Lincoln actor Dennis Boggs will read the Gettysburg Address and Dr. April Church will sing “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” The ceremony will conclude with the introduction of a scholarship for an outstanding history major.

At 6 p.m. “An Evening will Mr. Lincoln” will allow attendees the chance to experience what it may have been like to meet the president. Seating is limited and tickets are available at eventbrite.com

On February 12, the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum will be offing guided tours all day with no ticket required. Visitors can also register to take a look inside the museum’s vault with an archivist providing detailed information about each item. To register, visit eventbrite.com. Several documentaries about Lincoln’s life and Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” will also be shown in the ALLM auditorium. Entry to the museum is free.

The Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum’s recently reopened following a multimillion-dollar renovation. According to LMU, it holds the largest private collections of Lincoln and Civil War material in the world.